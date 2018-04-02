The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:23 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi school from where Class 12 paper was leaked under scanner

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2018, 9:03 am IST

Three men, including 2 teachers from a Delhi school, were arrested on Sunday for their alleged role in the Class 12 Economics paper leak.

The Mother Khajani Convent School is under scanner for allegedly providing the question papers to the teachers much before the scheduled time. (Photo: Representational)
 The Mother Khajani Convent School is under scanner for allegedly providing the question papers to the teachers much before the scheduled time. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Mother Khajani Convent School, whose two teachers were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Class 12 Economics paper leak, is under the scanner for allegedly providing the question papers to the teachers much before the scheduled time, a police officer privy to the probe said.

The invigilators are provided question papers at 9:45 am on the examination day and are allowed to open those immediately. The exam starts at 10.30 am. However, in this case, the school authorities allegedly provided the question papers to teachers around 9:10 am which gave the two accused -- Rohit and Rishabh -- ample time to click the pictures and send to Tauqeer, a tutor at a private coaching centre, who circulated them to the students, the official said.

He said the police are also probing whether the school had provided question papers of other subjects to the teachers before the scheduled time and whether those were also leaked. Police have questioned the principal and five teachers of the school in connection with the matter. They have not been given a clean chit, said the official.

Three men, including two teachers from the school, were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the Class 12 Economics paper leak.

Also read: Two teachers, tutor arrested in Delhi over CBSE leaks

Those arrested were identified as Rishabh (29) and Rohit (26), teachers at the private school in Bawana, and Tauqeer (26), a tutor at a private coaching centre there, the police had said.

The Delhi Police had registered two cases in connection with the leaks. The first case relating to the leak of the Economics paper was lodged on March 27 and the other pertaining to the Mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

Also read: Paper leak: CBSE re-exam for Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics; PM upset

The Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economic papers were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively.

The Crime Branch has questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared.

Tags: cbse paper leak, cbse, cbse board exam, class 10 maths exam, class 12 economics exam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

There may be aliens living in the clouds of Venus, claims NASA

2

Brave new world of retail: Walmart’s new strategy to get shoppers to buy drugs

3

Colin Trevorrow is already set to helm 'Jurassic World 3'

4

Impressed with cleanliness drive, Maharashtra couple names child ‘Swachhata’

5

Trump declares April as ‘National Sexual Assault Awareness' month

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMLife

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham