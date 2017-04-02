The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST

India, All India

UP: Carcasses of 40 cows recovered from medical officer's farmhouse

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 10:26 am IST

A probe is underway to ascertain whether the cows were poisoned or not.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Bahraich (UP): Carcasses of about 40 cows, buried in a medical officer's farmhouse here, were recovered on Saturday, prompting police to launch a probe in the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials including the sub-divisional magistrate and the chief veterinary officer visited the farmhouse of Additional Chief Medical Officer J N Mishra, Bahraich District Magistrate Ajay Deep Singh said.

"The team found carcasses of 35-40 cows and their buried remains there. Apart from this, some medicines and chemicals were also found," he said.

"The farmhouse has been sealed and police deployed there. The carcasses of the cows have been sent for postmortem and viscera for investigation," the District Magistrate said.

He added that a probe is underway to ascertain whether the cows were poisoned or not.

The District Magistrate also said Mishra was not discharging his duties properly and departmental action would be initiated against him.

Singh said activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini had also lodged a complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, Dr Mishra said, "I started with nine calves. After sometime the villagers started bringing their weak and diseased bovines here. I had served them as per my capacity, and when they died, I burried them here at the farm house itself."

He also claimed that he never derived any profit from the cows.

Tags: bahraich news, cow slaughter, hindu yuva vahini
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

