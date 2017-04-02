The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Modi to launch India's longest road tunnel today

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 8:58 am IST

Modi will also address a public rally at Battal Ballian in Udhampur district after inaugurating the tunnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photp: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photp: File)

Udhampur (J&K): Amid high alert and multi-tiered security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India's longest road tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday, making it operational for traffic.

Multi-tier security setup has been put in place ahead of the Prime Minister's visit amid alert sounded along the border and high degree of vigilance at vital installation in J&K.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"It is a matter of great pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that this great tunnel is being dedicated to the nation by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the most popular PM. It is dedicated to the nation in keeping with his call for a new India," Union Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh told reporters.

Modi will also address a public rally at Battal Ballian in Udhampur district after inaugurating the tunnel.

The tunnel will save fuel worth nearly Rs 99 crores a year. "Rs 27 lakh worth of fuel is likely to be saved per day," Singh said.

The tunnel will reduce the travel time between the two state capitals of Jammu and Srinagar by two hours. The distance from Chenani and Nashri will now be 10.9 kms (between two ends of the tunnel), instead of the existing 41 kms.

Union Minister said that this tunnel is a game changer. "It is a revolution itself. It is a revolution to be watched and studied. It is a case study itself. It is a wonderful creation," he added.

"The connectivity through this tunnel will decrease the time of journey by two hours. It is an alternative all weather route. It is an alternative to the highway which is closed at the time of snow and rains. It will boost trade and increase revenue in the state. It will also help boost tourism," Singh added.

The security setup includes elaborate deployments, area domination, checkpoints and alertness in border areas and vigilance at vital installations in the region by various security agencies, a police officer said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid has expressed satisfaction over security arrangements put in place by security agencies for Modi's visit.

A high alert in border areas and Udhampur-Jammu belt and round the clock patrolling has been intensified, he said adding that high degree of vigilance has been put in place at vital installations including airports, railway stations and highways with continuous surveillance.

He said the Batal Ballian area and around the venue of the Prime Minister's rally was sealed and area has been fully sanitised.

BJP is expecting a huge turnout of people from various parts of the state for Modi's rally.

Security drills were carried out by police and other security wings today. Three helipads have also be sanitised and checked by security teams headed by the SPG.

Tags: narendra modi, longest road tunnel, jammu-srinagar highway
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

April Fool's marchers in New York elect Trump as their 'king'

2

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

3

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

4

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

5

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham