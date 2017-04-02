Indian woman asked to strip at Frankfurt airport, Swaraj seeks report

The Indian woman was allegedly asked to strip at the airport in front of her 4-yr-old daughter.

New Delhi: An Indian woman was allegedly asked to strip by security officials at Frankfurt airport, prompting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday to seek a report from the Indian consul general concerned.

"Raveesh - Plz send me a report on this. @CGIFrankfurt (sic)," Swaraj tweeted to Indian consul general in Frankfurt Raveesh Kumar.

Her tweet came following news reports based on the woman's Facebook post in which she alleged that she was asked to strip at the airport while she was on way to Iceland from Bengaluru on March 29.

"We were travelling to Iceland from India via Frankfurt with our 4-year-old daughter when I was asked to move aside for this 'random check', no explanations offered. I was taken into a room and was asked to lift my dress/take it off so that I could be checked to make sure I wasn't carrying anything under my clothes," Shruthi Basappa alleged in the Facebook post.

"I'm always the 'chosen one' for random security checks - pat down, baggage check, let's take you into a room for a closer pat down etc. Ofcourse it is random. Ofcourse it is not because I'm brown. But this happens every time. Every. Single. Time," she alleged.