Digvijaya Singh to Manohar Parrikar: Thank Gadkari for buying MLAs

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday sought an apology from Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar for what he described “cheating the people of the state”, and asked him to thank Union minister Nitin Gadkari for “aggressive MLA buying”, which he said helped the BJP form the government in the state.

Taking on to Twitter, Mr Singh said, “Shame on you Mr Parrikar and your hunger for power. You have cheated the People of Goa. Apologise to them.’’ Mr Singh’s response came a day after Mr Parrikar took a dig at the Congress leader, thanking him for the government formation in Goa.

On Friday, Mr Parrikar had said that he wanted to thank Mr Singh, who is in-charge of the Congress party’s affairs in Goa, “because he was roaming around in Goa while I was able to form the government in Goa.’’

“Manohar Parrikar thanks me for letting him form Govt in Goa. If he has to thank anyone, it is Nitin Gadkari who did aggressive MLA shopping on 12th March early morning from an hotel in Goa.’’ “And the Goa governor who violated the Constitution, Sarkaria Commission guideline and the SC...And robbed the mandate of people of Goa,” Mr Singh tweeted.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 of the 40-seats, after the recent Assembly elections. But the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with support of other parties.