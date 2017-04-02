The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, All India

Digvijaya Singh to Manohar Parrikar: Thank Gadkari for buying MLAs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 1:25 am IST

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 of the 40-seats, after the recent Assembly elections.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar at Parliament house. (Photo: AP)
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar at Parliament house. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday sought an apology from Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar for what he described “cheating the people of the state”, and asked him to thank Union minister Nitin Gadkari for “aggressive MLA buying”, which he said helped the BJP form the government in the state.

Taking on to Twitter, Mr Singh said, “Shame on you Mr Parrikar and your hunger for power. You have cheated the People of Goa. Apologise to them.’’ Mr Singh’s response came a day after Mr Parrikar took a dig at the Congress leader, thanking him for the government formation in Goa.

On Friday, Mr Parrikar had said that he wanted to thank Mr Singh, who is in-charge of the Congress party’s affairs in Goa, “because he was roaming around in Goa while I was able to form the government in Goa.’’

“Manohar Parrikar thanks me for letting him form Govt in Goa. If he has to thank anyone, it is Nitin Gadkari who did aggressive MLA shopping on 12th March early morning from an hotel in Goa.’’ “And the Goa governor who violated the Constitution, Sarkaria Commission guideline and the SC...And robbed the mandate of people of Goa,” Mr Singh tweeted.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 of the 40-seats, after the recent Assembly elections. But the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with support of other parties.

Tags: digvijaya singh, nitin gadkari, manohar parrikar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

2

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

3

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

4

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

5

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham