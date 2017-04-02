The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, All India

UP: After 5 days, meat sellers end strike against crackdown on slaughterhouses

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 8:51 am IST

Also, the government has assured the mutton sellers that their licences would be renewed in the framework of law.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The strike by meat sellers in Uttar Pradesh against crackdown on illegal slaughter houses has been called off.

Office bearer of Lucknow Bakra Gosht Vyapar Mandal Mubeen Qureshi said, "The Uttar Pradesh government assured us that it would open the Maulviganj slaughter house here and at the same time build another slaughter house."

Showering praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The state government listened to our views and grievances with an open mind. We are opening our shops on Sunday."

He also said that the government has assured the mutton sellers that their licences would be renewed in the framework of law.

"We are expecting to get renewed licences in the next 15-20 days," he said.

Endorsing the state government's directive to ensure cleanliness at shops, Qureshi said the shopkeepers have been told to maintain hygiene which all of them would adhere to. The strike by the meat sellers lasted for nearly five days.

Secretary of All India Jamait ul Quresh Ashfaq Qureshi said that chances that the indefinite strike, which began on Monday, will end soon gained ground after representatives of the agitating meat-sellers and exporters met Adityanath a few days ago.

Though the strike had been going on for sometime now, the impact was not felt much in view of 'Navaratra', during which people in north India generally abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food.

Shops selling fish, egg and chicken were open in the state capital but there were not many buyers.

Representatives of agitating meat-sellers and exporters had earlier met the state Health minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday to arrive at a reconciliation.

The office-bearers of their associations had submitted a memorandum to the state government and wanted to meet the chief minister with their demands which included allowing them to operate the slaughter houses as their closure was affecting their livelihood.

Tags: meat sellers strike, crackdown on slaughterhouses, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

April Fool's marchers in New York elect Trump as their 'king'

2

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

3

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

4

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

5

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham