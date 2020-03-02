Monday, Mar 02, 2020 | Last Update : 03:14 AM IST

India, All India

At 74, Naveen shows no signs of fatigue

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Mar 2, 2020, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2020, 2:49 am IST

Soft-spoken, astute politician has very adroitly kept his adversaries away from striking distances.

Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI/File)
 Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI/File)

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik shows no signs of fatigue. Ruling the state for 20 years now, the 74-year-old CM also runs the cumbersome party affairs very adroitly ever since it was founded in 1997.

Naveen’s unusual capability, both as head of state and BJD president, surprises many. Defying all logic that a politician must be a loquacious to well-articulated in his thoughts in louder voice before the public for establishing greater connect with them, the CM manages with brief written speeches at political rallies and official meetings and continues to remain hugely popular with the voters. The key rivals — the Congress in the past and presently the BJP — have failed to make much dent into his image and harm his party’s electoral gains.

The chief minister who was recently elected as the party president for the eighth consecutive term has declared to make his party stronger and consolidated to deny any opportunity to the rivals to come to power in the state.

In the power in the state since 2000, Naveen — unlike other politicians — have experienced little roller-coaster ride, much because he always kept the adversaries beyond striking distances.  

After decimating, in the early years, the party’s old guards and party’s founder members who he perceived threats to his position, the CM targeted potential leaders in the Opposition and ensured that they never entered the State Assembly or the Parliament to be thorns in his crown.

Once consolidation, the CM rolled out numerous schemes and welfare measures for all sections of the people — starting from women and children to students, elderly persons and differently-abled. These people have always stood rock solid behind him. The Congress, which was the key Opposition in the state till 2019 Assembly polls in which it lost that position to the BJP, never appeared in all these years posing any real threat to the BJD. The utter disunity among the party’s state leaders and disenchantment of the party’s Central leadership to care for the organisational affairs crippled it. Each top leader of the party, while nourishing an ambition post of chief minister, never sweated and toiled hard on the ground to ensure the party’s victory. They all lived in the fool’s paradise hoping they would come to power on anti-incumbency factor.

In 2000 Assembly polls, the Congress had bagged 38 seats and in the last 2019 polls, it got only 9 seats in the 147-member state legislature, depicting an unwarranted picture of its falling relevance in the state politics. Its vote share has always been in the wane; it has come down from 33.78 per cent in 2000 to 16.12 per cent in 2019 Assembly polls. The party had got 25.6 per cent in 2014 Assembly polls.

In sharp contrast, the vote shares of BJD and BJP in 2019 Assembly elections stood at 44.7 and 32.5 per cent, respectively.

After sharing power with the BJD for nine years in the state, the BJP was shown the door by Naveen in 2009 after being labled by the latter as “communal”. The saffron party, then seething in anger and vowing to dislodge the regional party from power to avenge Naveen’s “humiliation,” has failed to assuage the feelings of lakhs of supporters. Diluted stands of the party’s state and Central leaders have deprived it of its dream to come to power in the eastern Indian state. It won 23 of the 147 seats in 2019 Assembly elections, a figure far less than the 120-plus target set by erstwhile party chief Amit Shah.

With the BJP losing power in one after another state in the country in the recent elections, the BJP central leadership has been looking at Naveen Patnaik for passing crucial pieces of legislation in the Parliament. Less than any political compulsion, the BJD has been supporting the BJP post the 2019 polls purely on strategic grounds.

Tags: naveen patnaik

Latest From India

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD-U will contest 2020 polls with NDA: Nitish Kumar

In 2008, the Indian Navy had allowed PC to women officers from the Short Service Commission. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women in Navy calls for gender equality

A large number of people, mainly women, came out of their homes to join the anti-CAA protesters. (Photo: PTI)

Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh, but protests on

Union home minister Amit Shah being garlanded during a rally at Shaheed Minar Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. Soon after delivering his speech at a pro-CAA rally in Kolkata, Mr Shah went to the Kalighat Temple, which is only a few metres away from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata will not be able to stop CAA, claims Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham