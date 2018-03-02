The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

C'garh: 11 lose vision in one eye after botched up cataract surgery, says doc

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2018, 11:35 am IST

On February 23, a total of 45 operations were performed by two surgeons in two sessions.

(Photo: Representational/File)
 (Photo: Representational/File)

Rajnandgaon: At least 11 people lost vision in one eye after they underwent cataract operations at a private hospital here in Chhattisgarh, doctors said on Thursday.

Cataract surgeries of at least 96 patients, mostly from rural pockets of Rajnandgaon, Durg and Balod districts, were performed on February 22, 23 and 24 at Christian fellowship hospital here, Dr Thomas Abraham, director of community-based eye services at the hospital, told PTI.

Of them, 32 later complained of infections and 11 of them lost vision in the operated eye, he said.

A Chhattisgarh government official said all the affected patients are being shifted to hospitals in Raipur for better treatment and an investigation has been initiated.

On February 23, a total of 45 operations were performed by two surgeons in two sessions. Post-operation, the patients were examined by two senior surgeons and no evidence of any infection was found, Dr Abraham said.

On February 26, two patients, operated on February 23, reported to the hospital complaining of infection in their eyes, he said, adding the duo had early signs of infection.

Subsequently, a total of 32 patients, who were operated on February 23, complained of problems in their eyes, Dr Abraham said.

Later, they were sent for retina surgery vitrectomy to Raipur. However, of them, 11 people have lost vision in eye which was operated upon, he said.

Eye surgeries performed on 22 patients on February 22 and another 29 on February 24 in the same operation theatre of the hospital by the same surgeon had no signs of infection, Dr Abraham said, adding samples of medicines used in the operations have been sent for examination.

On getting information about the incident, state director of health services Ranu Sahu said chief medical and health officer Mithlesh Chaudhary and other doctors were sent to the hospital for examining the affected patients.

“We have received information that 11 people have developed severe infection in their eyes. Officials have been directed to shift them to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar memorial hospital and MGM eye hospital in Raipur for better medication,” Sahu said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, she said.

Tags: cataract surgery, cataract, vision, eye, doctor
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raj Nandgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Tummy-tuck surgery reduces back pain and incontinence

2

Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ bags award at MWC 2018

3

Watch: Rajinikanth's swag shines with trademark action, dialogues in Kaala teaser

4

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city

5

Here are recipes to sweeten up Holi this seasosn

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham