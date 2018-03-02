The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

Can't confirm Nirav Modi is staying here: US as India seeks his whereabouts

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2018, 8:05 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2018, 8:06 am IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have registered two FIRs each in this case.

Modi, Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crore. (Photo: File)
 Modi, Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crore. (Photo: File)

Washington/New Delhi: The United States government is aware of media reports that diamond jeweller Nirav Modi is in the country but is unable to confirm them, a State Department official said on Thursday. 

"We are aware of recent media reports that Nirav Modi is in the United States but cannot confirm them," the spokesperson said when asked about reports that the Indian businessman is in New York. Asked if the department is providing any assistance to the Indian government in tracing Modi, the spokesperson said, "We refer you to the Department of Justice for questions on legal assistance to the Indian authorities in relation to their investigation of Mr. Modi". 

The Department of Justice declined to comment on Modi. 

Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 12,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. They allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from its Brady House branch in Fort area for overseas credit from other lenders. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have registered two FIRs each in this case. 

Modi, his family, and Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, left the country in early January, much before the CBI received a complaint from the PNB. On being asked by the CBI to join its investigation into the alleged fraud, Modi refused, saying he has "business abroad". 

The CBI then directed him to contact the embassy of India in a country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged. 

A Look Out Circular (LoC), also known as a blue corner notice, has already been issued against Modi and Choksi to keep a tab on their entry at all land, air and sea ports in India.

Tags: punjab national bank, pnb fraud case, nirav modi, mehul choksi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tummy-tuck surgery reduces back pain and incontinence

2

Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ bags award at MWC 2018

3

Watch: Rajinikanth's swag shines with trademark action, dialogues in Kaala teaser

4

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city

5

Here are recipes to sweeten up Holi this seasosn

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Virat Kohli watched wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ at a special screening held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Virat watches wife Anushka's spooky avatar with in-laws, Shahid, others join in

After family and well-wishers gave their last respects to veteran actress Sridevi, her body was taken to the crematorium for her last rites in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Boney and Anil by Sridevi's side at her last rites, SRK attends

Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai after her death in Dubai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Deepika, Ajay, others pay last respects to Sridevi before funeral

As Bollywood celebrities visited Anil Kapoor’s house to console the grieving family, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Fans throng to see Sridevi one last time; Salman, Sara, others visit family

The flood of stars visiting Anil Kapoor’s residence to visit Sridevi’s family continued on Monday after her demise on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi no more: Shah Rukh, Deepika, Ranveer, others visit bereaved family

Several Bollywood stars landed up at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai on Sunday after the death of his sister-in-law, legendary actress Sridevi. (Pho

RIP Sridevi: Arjun, Rekha, Rani visit Anil Kapoor's house, convey condolences

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham