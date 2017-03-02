UP polls: 'Disturbed' SP candidate bursts into tears during speech

Just before PD Tiwari broke down, Akhilesh Yadav, who was present at the rally, had given him a big vote of confidence.

SP candidate from Barhaj seat PD Tiwari, crying on stage as he began his speech. (Photo: Videograb)

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): The ongoing campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections seems to be hitting new lows every day.

According to an NDTV report, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Barhaj seat in Deoria of eastern UP broke down on stage while delivering his speech at a rally.

SP candidate PD Tiwari had to be led off the stage after he burst into tears while giving his speech, in the presence of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Tiwari’s supporters later claimed that he had been reduced to tears because he was ‘disturbed’ by the dissent against him in SP.

Just before Tiwari broke down, Akhilesh Yadav had given him a big vote of confidence. "PM Modi said BJP would take away seats chun chun ke (one by one). Let us see how he takes the Barhaj seat," said the Chief Minister, as the crowd cheered. Tiwari was seen beaming with pride.

But as soon as he took the microphone, Tiwari’s joy changed to unabashed crying.

However, Tiwari’s bizarre act pales in comparison to that of Shujat Alam, the SP candidate from Bulandshahr, who repeatedly hit himself on the head with his own shoe, and begged voters to forgive him for 'mistakes made unknowingly'.

Alam has lost the last two state elections from Bulandshahr and is contesting against a BSP candidate this time. Between this masochistic act, Alam appealed to the voters to ‘bharo hamari jholi’ (support me).

Voting for the 7-phase UP election ends on March 8, and the results will be declared on March 11.