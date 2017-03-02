The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 08:04 PM IST

India, All India

'When we brutalise a woman, we wound India's soul': Prez on DU campus violence

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 7:57 pm IST

Speaking in Kochi, President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said there is 'no room in India for the intolerant Indian'.

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

Kochi (Kerala): Weighing in on the recent violence between Left-wing organizations and RSS student wing ABVP on the Delhi University campus, President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said there is "no room in India for the intolerant Indian".

Delivering a lecture on 'India at 70' today in Kerala's Kochi, President Mukherjee said
India has always been a "bastion of free thought, speech and expression". Freedom
of speech and expression is also enshrined in the Constitution as a fundamental right,
he added.

"There must be space for legitimate criticism and dissent," the President opined.

Mukherjee said that 'when we brutalise a woman, we wound a civilisation's soul', probably referring to the rape threats against martyr Gurmehar Kaur for taking an anti-ABVP stand.

"The acid test of any society is its attitude towards women and children," Mukherjee added.

However, he said that those in eminent universities "must engage in reasoned
discussion and debate rather than propagate a culture of unrest". 

"The time has come for collective efforts to rediscover the sense of national purpose and patriotism," the President added, exhorting the youth to love their country.

"It is tragic to see students being caught in the vortex of violence and disquiet. The temples of learning must be places of creativity and free thinking," Mukerjee said.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, abvp, du campus violence, gurmehar kaur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man in NY gets Rs 66000 for watching couples have sex

2

Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

3

Mahesh Bhatt receives death calls for Alia, extortionist arrested following police help

4

Oprah Winfrey hints at running for President

5

Man’s 'best friend' puts its life in line, fights a leopard

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham