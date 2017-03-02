The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 08:04 PM IST

India, All India

Modi would cast himself as the hero, producer in his own film: Rahul

ANI
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 7:06 pm IST

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Varanasi: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the former is so obsessed with himself that he would cast himself as the hero and producer if he makes any film.

"When any film is being made, then Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are the actors or actresses in it but if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make any film then he will be the actor as well as the producer of it," Gandhi said at a rally in Varanasi.

Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, Gandhi said: "Narendra Modi says that 'Ganga Maa' has called him from Gujarat. I would like to ask him whether 'Ganga Maa' has only one son."

The Congress vice-president also hit out at the Prime Minister for making false promises and misleading the poor farmers.

"The Prime Minister said that he would waive off farmers' loans if he wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which is a lie. He tries to build relations on the basis of his fake promises," Gandhi said.

Gandhi yesterday while addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh cornered Prime Minister Modi and alleged that the latter works only for capitalists and overlooks poor farmers.

"The farmer, who grows crops, could not get advantage out of it. Modi ji did not help farmers. He broke his promises. He has forgiven debts of 50 families in the last two and half years. He works only for the rich people of the country and does nothing for the youth and farmers," Gandhi said at rally in Kushinagar.

Campaigning for the sixth phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has reached its peak and all political parties are making efforts to woo the voters.

Forty nine constituencies spread over seven districts of Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia will go to polls in this phase on Saturday.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, ganga maa, deepika padukone, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

