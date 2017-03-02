The Asian Age | News

Madhya Pradesh RSS leader places Rs 1 crore reward on Kerala CM's head

ANI
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 5:20 pm IST
Chandrawat later said that it was his personal view, adding he wanted to send a message that the Hindu community 'is not sleeping'.

MP RSS leader K Chandrawat (left) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: File)
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader K Chandrawat on Thursday said that he would offer Rs 1 crore reward to anyone who beheads Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"I have enough property. I have more than one crore houses. If someone brings me the head of Vijayan, I will give my houses and properties to him. Such traitors do not have any right to live in this nation. Such traitors don't have any right to murder democracy. Did you forget Godhra? 56 were killed. You have killed 300 workers.we will make Mother India wear three lakh human skulls. Listen this Leftists," he said while addressing a public gathering in Ujjain.

Chandrawat, however, later said that it was his personal opinion, adding he intended to send a message that the Hindu community is not "sleeping".

"It's my personal view. Gave explosive statement just like Bhagat Singh used bomb on British. They must know Hindus aren't sleeping," Chandrawat told the media.

Vijayan, however, downplayed Chandrawat's threatening remark against him and said the right-wing group has taken heads of several people.

"Sangh Parivar has taken heads of several people. But we have to move on, right?" he asked.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury called his statement "outrageous."

"This is completely outrageous and unacceptable. We very severely condemn this. An elected Chief Minister of state is being threatened so openly by the RSS is an indication of one fact that the RSS enjoys the patronage and protection of the Central Government because of that they are unleashing their politics of violence and threat without any control or scruples. This cannot be tolerated," Yechury told ANI.

He said the manner in which the RSS was threatening a state's Chief Minister shows they enjoy the central government's protection and patronage.

