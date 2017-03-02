Kansas shooting: Murdered techie’s wife shares slice of life on Facebook

Several Facebook users gave their condolences and shared their experiences in the US.

Visakhapatnam: “I lost my husband, soul mate, friend and my confidante. He was a source of inspiration, a support system not just to me, but to any and all he got to know.” This is how Sunayana Dumala, wife of murdered Indian IT professional Srinivas Kuchibhotla, recounted the memories of her husband on a Facebook post.

“He always had a smile for everyone, respected all, especially his elders,” she said.

Giving a peek into their journey from 2006 to 2017, she explained how her life unfolded, from meeting Srinivas on the defunct social network Orkut in 2006 to how he convinced both families for their marriage.

Her emotive post said Srinivas nurtured great ambitions for her, encouraged her to pursue her studies in the US, and made her an independent and strong-willed woman. She also raised a question to the US government: “Do we belong here? Is this the same country we dreamed of and is it still secure to raise our families and children here?”

“We decided to move from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to a bigger city, so that I could get a job and be able to pursue my dreams. Kansas was our instant choice,” she said.

“We built our dream home, which he painted, and installed the garage door. It’s so unfortunate that this dream of ours is now shattered,” she said.

“We were planning to expand our own family and had a doctor’s appointment just a few weeks ago. I really wish we had a child of our own in whom I could at least see Srinivas and make him like Srinu,” she said.

She said Srinivas enjoyed watching journalist Arnab Goswami and how he was proud of seeing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister and the “courageous” Sushma Swaraj as the external affairs minister.

She thanked all her friends, the press, and top executives of IT companies, including Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Sundar Pichai (Google) and Satya Nadella (Microsoft) for supporting her in tough times.