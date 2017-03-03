Jats threaten to block all highways to Delhi, march to Parliament on March 20

If stopped by the police during their 'Delhi Kooch', the Jats would lay siege and block all the major highways leading to Delhi.

New Delhi: Demanding quota in education and jobs, thousands of Jats from northern states including Haryana today gathered at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and threatened to block major highways leading to the national capital.

They said they would also stage a gherao of the Parliament building during their 'Delhi Kooch' (march to Delhi).

Accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Haryana of being "insensitive" to their demand of reservation under OBC category, president of Akhli Bhartiya Jat Arakashan Sangharsh Samiti Yashpal Malik said that it was necessary to take a "big decision to wake the government up from its slumber".

"On March 20, all the Jats riding their tractors and small vehicles and carrying at least 10-day ration will marchtowards Delhi on the highways from the neighbouring states," he said.

The Jats will camp at the borders of Delhi, and later hold a gherao of the Parliament, Malik said.

Thousands of Jats from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and also from the city, in their vehicles, trouped towards the Jantar Mantar for 'Jat Nyay Dharna', disrupting traffic in New Delhi area and border points.

The dharna, led by Malik and other Sangharsh Samiti leaders, culminated in a march towards Parliament which forced the Delhi Traffic Police to close the Parliament Street.

Heavy traffic was witnessed on several roads including Ashoka Road.

The Sangharsh Samiti leaders also submitted their seven-point charter of demands at the offices of the President and the Prime Minister.

Later, the protesters courted arrested at the Parliament Street police station and insisted that the numbers of those arrest be given in writing.

They dispersed after a police officer announced that a total of 50,000 Jat protestors have courted arrest.