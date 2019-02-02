Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

Another name change? Modi says TMC is now Trinamool Tolabazi Tax

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 5:06 pm IST

Attacking opposition parties, PM Modi said 'they are scared' because 'I am fighting corruption'.

Modi said, 'Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata… They are abusing me because I am working against corruption.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Durgapur: Addressing another public rally in Durgapur, PM Modi on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of killing the aspirations of the middle-class people in the state.

Attacking the opposition parties over their attempt to present a united front against the BJP-led NDA government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi said “they are scared” because “I am fighting corruption”.

Responding to PM Modi’s attack, Banerjee said, “In true fascist style, he is trying to encircle everyone with agencies…The Union government will last for a month at the most. But it seems he is not mentally prepared for going out of power.”

Referring to the opposition parties’ rally in Kolkata, PM said, “This chaiwala has stopped the illegal income of the high and mighty…This is why all kinds of people were taking oath in Kolkata to remove this chowkidar.”

Modi said, “Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata… They are abusing me because I am working against corruption.”

PM attacked Mamata Banerjee accusing her of preventing the officials of central government agencies from carrying out probe in West Bengal.

“Didi, if you have not done anything wrong, why are you scared. What is that you are afraid of,” said PM Modi added. He said he was made to “sit for nine hours in Delhi” during the UPA rule when the CBI probe cases against him when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

PM Modi said the BJP-led government at the Centre is bent on fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the middle-class people. "The TMC is killing people's aspirations but the Centre will fulfil their (people's) dreams," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused it of killing the aspirations of the middle-class people in the state and said the ruling party in West Bengal is known for "triple T -- Trinamool Tolabaji Tax". In local parlance, 'tolabaji' is roughly understood as an act of organised extortion.

"Right from admission in schools and colleges, jobs in educational institutes and elsewhere one has to pay 'triple T' to get their work done. But this cannot continue always," Modi said.

The interim Budget presented in Parliament on Friday is a reflection of the BJP government's policy of 'Saabka Saath Saabka Vikas'.

Modi accused Banerjee of treading the path of the previous Communist government to trample democracy and said she should know it did not work then and it will not work now.

PM Modi accused the Trinamool chief of "strangling democracy in Bengal".

The Prime Minister, who launched the BJP's campaign in the state, said that the people of Bengal want a "parivartan (change)" and are determined to throw Mamata Banerjee.

“The Centre has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in the past four and a half years for the state but the TMC government did not take interest in implementing them as it wanted a share for the "syndicate". TMC doesn't take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate...where there is no 'malai' (cream)," PM said.

Tags: pm modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, mamata banerjee, cbi, mahagathbandhan
Location: India, West Bengal

