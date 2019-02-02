Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as new CBI Director

Published : Feb 2, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
Shukla will head the CBI for a period of two years, the government notification said.

Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, is at present chairman of Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation in Bhopal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla was on Saturday appointed the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fixed tenure of two years, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, is at present chairman of Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation in Bhopal.

The appointment comes following two meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee held on January 24 and February 1. Shukla's name was short-listed during the second meeting of the selection committee held on Friday.

 The development assumes significance as on Friday, the Supreme Court had said it was "averse" to the arrangement of an interim CBI Director and the Centre should "immediately" appoint a regular chief of the probe agency.

