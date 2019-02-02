Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:53 AM IST

India, All India

Budget merely a ‘trailer’, empowers all: PM Modi

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 2:15 am IST

This budget will boost the efforts of 130 crore citizens in realising the goal of a new India, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers as finance minister Piyush Goyal presents the Interim Budget 2019-20 during the Budget Session at Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers as finance minister Piyush Goyal presents the Interim Budget 2019-20 during the Budget Session at Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Interim Budget is merely a "trailer" of what will guide India towards prosperity after the Lok Sabha polls and described it as something which will benefit all sections of the society.

In his remarks after the interim budget was presented in Parliament, Mr Modi said it empowers people and referred to a host of budgetary announcements and schemes to drive home his point.

More than 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in unorganised sector will benefit from the budget, he said, adding that poverty has been falling at a record rate due to the efforts of his government.

This budget will boost the efforts of 130 crore citizens in realising the goal of a new India, the Prime Minister said.

He added that the development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives which have been reflected in the budget proposals from farmer welfare to middle class, from income tax relief to infrastructure, from manufacturing to MSME, from housing to healthcare and from the increased pace of development to the New India.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over more people being removed from the shackles of poverty.

"Our neo-middle class is rising and so are their dreams ... Interim budget a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls," he said in a televised statement.

Mr Modi said that PM Kisan Nidhi is a historic step for farmer welfare which will help the farmers who have under 5 acres of land. Modi added that the animal husbandry sector, fisheries have been taken care of in the budget for "new India".

In his statement, he thanked Arun Jaitley, undergoing treatment, and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for the budget. Till recently, Jaitley was handling the finance portfolio. Mr Goyal now holds the additional charge of finance.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh described the budget as "historic" and said it will accelerate the process of creating a 'new India' which is confident, self-reliant, developed and prosperous.

Union minister Arun Jaitley, who had been holding the finance portfolio but had to relinquish the office for health reasons, said the government's decision to exempt income of up to Rs 5 lakh from tax will benefit the "great Indian middle class".

The significant announcement made by Goyal will strengthen the purchasing power of the middle class which holds the key for India's future, he said. He is currently in the US for treatment.

Tags: narendra modi, interim budget 2019

Latest From India

The Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP-led government in the state as well as Centre, claimed that an ombudsman who could end corruption was yet to be born.

Shiv Sena: How will Lokayukta investigate its own boss?

Union Minister Arun Jaitley

Income tax rebate part of policy extension: Arun Jaitley

At present, income-tax on notional rent is payable if one has more than one self-occupied house.

Budget 2019: Tax rebates, sops to woo middle class

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

Opposition calls Budget ‘populist, aakhri jumla’

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Snake found in mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

2

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

3

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

4

Crafting perfection in pints

5

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham