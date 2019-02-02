Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:53 AM IST

India, All India

Budget 2019: Tax scrutiny to go faceless soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 1:43 am IST

Experts believe that the lack of interface between the tax officer and the taxpayer would considerable reduce the chances of alleged corruption.

The finance minister said that returns, assessments, refunds and queries are all undertaken online at the income-department.
 The finance minister said that returns, assessments, refunds and queries are all undertaken online at the income-department.

Hyderabad: In an attempt to address alleged corruption in the income-tax department, the government on Friday promised to switch over to anonymous assessment of returns selected for scrutiny.

Presenting the interim Budget 2019-20, finance minister Piyush Goyal said, “Within the next two years, almost all verification and assessment of returns selected for scrutiny will be done electronically through anonymised back office, manned by tax experts and officials, without any personal interface between taxpayers and tax officers.”

Experts believe that the lack of interface between the tax officer and the taxpayer would considerable reduce the chances of alleged corruption.

The finance minister said  that returns, assessments, refunds and queries are all undertaken online at the income-department.

Last year, Mr Goyal said 99.54 per cent of the income-tax returns were accepted as they were filed.

He also said that the government has approved a path breaking, technology intensive project to transform the income-tax department into a more assessee-friendly one.

After the deployment of the new technology, Mr Goyal said that “all returns will be processed in 24  hours and refunds issued simultaneously.”

Currently, the processing of income-tax returns takes at least a few months.

Mr Naveen Aggarwal, partner and chief operating officer, tax, KPMG in India, welcomed the proposals to simplify the tax administration.

“An unequivocal aspiration of simplifying tax administration, with steps like processing of income tax returns in 24 hours and simultaneous issuance of refunds, computerised anonymous assessments, will be no easy challenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Goyal said direct tax collection for current fiscal exceeded the budgeted target by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 12 lakh crore, while the mop-up has been pegged at Rs 13.80 lakh crore for the financial year 2019-20.

The government had originally budgeted to collect Rs 11.50 lakh crore in current financial year from direct taxes, which include corporate tax and personal income tax.

As per the 2019-20 Budget estimates, out of the Rs 13.80 lakh crore direct taxes, the government aims to raise Rs 7.60 lakh crore from corporate tax and Rs 6.20 lakh crore from income-tax.

This is higher than Rs 6.71 lakh crore estimated to be collected from corporate tax and Rs 5.29 lakh crore from income-tax in the current fiscal ending March 2019.

Tags: budget 2019-20, income-tax, income tax returns

Latest From India

The Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP-led government in the state as well as Centre, claimed that an ombudsman who could end corruption was yet to be born.

Shiv Sena: How will Lokayukta investigate its own boss?

Union Minister Arun Jaitley

Income tax rebate part of policy extension: Arun Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers as finance minister Piyush Goyal presents the Interim Budget 2019-20 during the Budget Session at Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Budget merely a ‘trailer’, empowers all: PM Modi

At present, income-tax on notional rent is payable if one has more than one self-occupied house.

Budget 2019: Tax rebates, sops to woo middle class

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Snake found in mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

2

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

3

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

4

Crafting perfection in pints

5

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham