Budget 2019: Defence allocations hit Rs 3 lakh-crore

BJP takes a dig at UPA government’s inaction over One Rank One Pension.

The interim finance minister Piyush Goyal also promised to allocate more funds for the BSF (Border Security Force) to take better care of them. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: In a first, allocations to the defence sector crossed the Rs 3 lakh-crore barrier, up by Rs 20,000 crore or 6.87 per cent from the previous Budget.

The interim finance minister Piyush Goyal also promised to allocate more funds for the BSF (Border Security Force) to take better care of them.

BJP managed to make veterans happy by allocating Rs 35,000 crore towards one rank, one pension.

Taking a dig at the previous government, Mr Goyal said the UPA only spoke of OROP in the Budget.

While forecasting  the defence  budget, Goyal slipped into a lighter note and made a mention of Uri attack — Surgical strikes, movie.

The phrase ‘How the Josh’ made its debut  into the Parliament and Piyush Goyal said that he had watched the movie and liked it much.  

The phrase How the Josh  received the loudest clamor. “I had the opportunity to watch the film, Jo Josh tha , Kya Mahaul tha Uss Hall k andhai, he said.

He added,  soldier protecting Indian borders in tough condition must be taken care of. The BSF may receive additional funds, in case of need, he added.

While the BJP led NDA government has managed to keep the Veteran’s happy by taking a step forward in allocating funds for One rank One pension.

Attacking the opposition Mr. Goyal said, “The previous government only made a mention of the OROP in their budget but sanctioned Rs 500 crore in 2014-15. Against this ,the NDA has already dispersed Rs 35,000 crores as OROP.  In an announcement, Mr Goyal said there will be a substantial hike in the military service pay of all services personnel and special allowance were given to Navy and air personal deployed at high risk areas.

