Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:47 PM IST

India, All India

After 2 panel meetings, CBI no closer to getting a new head

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 12:34 pm IST

At Friday’s meeting, after the government submitted 30 names for the post of CBI director and suggested three or four candidates.

The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting (Photo: File)
 The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Friday to appoint a new CBI chief but the outcome of their discussions remained inconclusive as Kharge, declined to accept some names suggested by the government, people familiar with the development said.

At Friday’s meeting, after the government submitted 30 names for the post of CBI director and suggested three or four candidates, Kharge insisted on receiving another pruned list of the five top Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in terms of seniority, integrity and experience in handling anti-corruption probes.

The names were picked from the earlier list of 79 officers belonging to top four batches – 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS) that were submitted to the panel at an inconclusive January 24 meeting. On that day, Kharge had insisted on getting detailed background information on all 79 shortlisted officers.

The other members of the panel are Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and the Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

It was the second panel meeting to be held since Alok Verma’s removal from the post last month. Verma was removed after an spat between him and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana, gave rise to allegations of political interference in the probe body’s functioning.  

The Supreme Court on Friday termed considerations of transparency in the CBI director's appointment as "premature", saying that the need of the hour was to seat somebody at the head of the agency immediately.

Tags: pm modi, cbi, mallikarjun kharge, alok verma, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) president OP Rajbhar while addressing a public gathering at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP to instigate riots in UP on Feb 21: OP Rajbhar

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address his third rally on February 8 at Siliguri in north Bengal. (File Photo)

PM Modi to launch BJP's poll campaign with 2 rallies in Bengal today

The arrests took place across the US, in New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Michigan, California, Louisiana, North Carolina and St Louis. (Representational Image)

'Top priority': Ministry of External Affairs on 129 Indian students arrested in US

Screenshots of the purported letter have gone viral on social media (Representational Image)

Tantrik' In Bihar seeks permission for sacrifice of son

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

India criticized for online policing by Google, Facebook

2

MWC 2019: New smartphone with 18,000mAh battery, folding display

3

Net neutrality: Tech companies, states spar with govt

4

British man breaks into funeral home, has sex with a dead body, jailed for 6 years

5

Electric future: Will Formula 1 be on track?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham