↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Fiscal arithmetic ‘faulty’, ‘reform budget’ much misused word: Manmohan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 8:31 am IST
 Manmohan Singh said the 'fiscal arithmetic is at fault,' adding that 'reform budget was a much misused word'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that he was "worried" about the "fiscal arithmetic" of the Union budget terming that the fiscal arithmetic could be at fault.

Opposition tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's last full Budget before the 2019 elections presented on Thursday, with most voicing concerns over the mounting fiscal deficit.

The main focus of the budget was agriculture and rural sector with little for the middle class.

Reacting to Jaitley's budget, Manmohan Singh said the "fiscal arithmetic is at fault," adding that "reform budget was a much misused word", according to report in NDTV.

However, he said that he did not blame the budget for "being motivated by scoring points in elections".

Opposition parties have called the budget as "election budget" terming it as a complete failure of the Modi government.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram too spoke on the same lines.

"The Finance Minister has failed fiscal consolidation test, this failure will have serious consequences," he said.

