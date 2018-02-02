The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

Centre opposes plea for death penalty for convicts in rape cases of minors

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 11:25 am IST

'The death penalty is not the answer to everything,' Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha, appearing for the Centre, said.

The bench, which termed the Delhi minor rape case as 'brutal', also said that it could not direct Parliament to amend the law. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The bench, which termed the Delhi minor rape case as 'brutal', also said that it could not direct Parliament to amend the law. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court a plea for awarding the death penalty to those convicted of raping minor girls.

The submission was made by a law officer before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud which was hearing a PIL filed in a case relating to the gruesome rape of an eight-month-old baby allegedly by her 28-year-old cousin.

"The death penalty is not the answer to everything," Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha, appearing for the Centre, said.

The ASG was responding to the submission of lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava, who had filed the PIL in the rape case, that Parliament be directed to amend the law and award death to those convicted of such crimes.

Also read: Delhi: 8-month-old undergoes 3 hr surgery after 28-yr-old cousin rapes her

The bench, which termed the case "brutal", also said that it could not direct Parliament to amend the law.

The baby was raped allegedly by her cousin on January 28 in a locality near Netaji Subhash Place in north-west Delhi.

Tags: supreme court, pil, delhi minor rape case, death penalty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

2

Xiaomi becomes the 5th largest smartphone manufacturer

3

Face of Money: After Putin in bullets, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

4

Stars and campaigners come together for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

5

Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham