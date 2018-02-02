The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

India, All India

Budget 2018: To counter China, Govt to build tunnel at 13,700 ft in Arunachal

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 11:26 am IST

The proposal to build the Sela Pass comes amid concerns over Beijing's growing assertiveness along nearly 4,000 km-long China-India border.

Jaitley said the government was developing connectivity infrastructure in border areas to secure the country's defence. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Jaitley said the government was developing connectivity infrastructure in border areas to secure the country's defence. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: To ensure faster movement of troops in Tawang, a strategically located town in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, the government plans to build a tunnel at an elevation of 13,700 feet. The tunnel will go through the Sela Pass, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced on Thursday while presenting the Union Budget.

Jaitley said the government was developing connectivity infrastructure in border areas to secure the country's defence.

Also read: Rs 2.95 lakh crore allocated for defence budget for 2018-19

"Rohtang tunnel has been completed to provide all weather connectivity to the Ladakh region. Contract for construction of Zozila Pass tunnel of more than 14 kilometres is progressing well. I now propose to take up construction of tunnel under Sela Pass," Jaitley said.

The proposal to build the Sela Pass comes amid concerns over Beijing's growing assertiveness along the nearly 4,000 km-long China-India border.

The Sela Pass is located between the Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh and considered crucial from strategic perspective.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam in 2017 after the Indian troops stopped construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The face- off ended on August 28.

The Indian army has been pressing for speedy development of infrastructure along the border with China.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in January had said that the time has come for India to shift focus from its border with Pakistan to that with China.

He had also said that the army was focusing on improving border infrastructure to ensure speedy movement of ammunition and troops.

Tags: indian army, bipin rawat, indo-sino border, arun jaitley, sela pass, doklam standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google removes popular gay dating app from its online store in Indonesia

2

Xiaomi becomes the 5th largest smartphone manufacturer

3

Face of Money: After Putin in bullets, Ukrainian artists carve Trump’s face in coins

4

Stars and campaigners come together for ban on crabs and lobsters being boiled alive

5

Apple, once again, has a bad case of the iPhone jitters

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham