The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

India, All India

Budget 2018: Rs 73 crore allocated for railway safety this year

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 5:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 5:53 am IST

Finance minister Arun Jaitley announced in his budget speech that 600 stations are to be developed with world class facilities.

The total expenditure planned on safety activities, including Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) is Rs 68,725 crore and Rs 73,065 crore. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The total expenditure planned on safety activities, including Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) is Rs 68,725 crore and Rs 73,065 crore. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Giving highest priority to safety in Railways, the Union Budget on Thursday allocated Rs 73,065 crore for safety in this financial year. Investments in the Railways were scaled up by almost three times to Rs 1,48,528 crore in 2018-19 as compared to o Rs 53,989 crore in 2013-14.

The total expenditure planned on safety activities, including Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) is Rs 68,725 crore and Rs 73,065 crore.

The RRSK will comprise Rs 5,000 crore from Capital (Budgetary Support), Rs 10,000 crore from Railway Safety Fund received as Railways’ share from Central Road fund and `5,000 crore from Railways’ revenue.

Apart from elimination of unmanned level crossings on all busy routes and shift to production of safer light weight coaches, there is focus on track renewal with the highest ever outlay ever.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley announced in his budget speech that 600 stations are to be developed with world class facilities.

Escalators would be provided at all stations with passenger footfall above 25,000 and stations and trains will be provided with wi-fi facility for information and entertainment. A Rail University would also be set up at Vadodara.

Mr Jaitely also announced Rs 11,000 crore for the expansion of the Mumbai suburban train network and added that the government planned to allocate `40,000 crore for the city’s rail network.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quick to react. “Celebrate Mumbai!”, he tweeted.

Tags: union budget 2018-19, rashtriya rail sanraksha kosh, indian railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8, Nokia 5 price slashed in India

2

Twitter reacts to Union Budget 2018

3

Porn-themed malware hit 25 per cent of victims in 2017

4

Union Budget 2018: Increased import taxes to make mobile phones deerer

5

Shah Rukh has an interesting take on Aamir’s Secret Superstar success in China

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham