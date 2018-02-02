The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

India, All India

Budget 2018: Modi reaches out to poor to retain power

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 6:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 6:44 am IST

Modi had stormed to power with his reform agenda and promises to do away with social sector schemes like MNREGA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Union Budget ‘development-friendly’ and said it would strengthen the vision of a ‘new India’. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Union Budget ‘development-friendly’ and said it would strengthen the vision of a ‘new India’. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With seven state elections slated to be held this year, and growing indications of voters’ disenchantment with the BJP, especially in rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last full-fledged Budget is designed with eyes firmly on the restless underprivileged and angry farmers.

Stepping up on the agenda of “empowering the poor”, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday unfurled, with aplomb, one of the biggest ever health care schemes that will cover, he said, nearly 50 crore underprivileged people.

The BJP hopes that its National Health Protection Scheme, which aims to offer health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to 10 crore poor families, will draw them towards the party.  With 30 per cent of India’s population living below the poverty line, “the largest government-funded health insurance scheme to be implemented anywhere in the world” will go a long way in easing the heavy debt families incur because of their healthcare bills.

The government believes that its anti-rich and pro-poor demonetisation policy helped it record an unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. It was being predicted that the UP polls verdict would drive the government to loosen its purse strings in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. “That’s what is happening,” a senior BJP leader said.

While the urban India remains tilted towards Modi-led BJP, it’s the rural belt that is rapidly shifting towards the Congress. Majority of India’s 1.25 billion population lives in the countryside, and winning rural voters, the BJP has realised, is the key to return to power at the Centre and in the states.

This lesson was driven home by rural Gujarat. While urban Gujarat voted for Mr Modi in the Assembly elections, angry farmers voted against him. Huge sops have been given to placate the angry farmers.

Farm-distress led to farmers’ protests across the country. This Budget promises to raise the minimum price offered to farmers for crops, while investing heavily in agricultural markets across India. More money has also been allocated for irrigation projects, and state governments have been directed to purchase extra solar power generated by farmers using solar-powered pumps.  

“This budget is farmer friendly, common citizen friendly, business environment friendly and development friendly. It will add to ease of living,” Prime Minister Modi said after the Budget announcement.

Mr Modi had stormed to power with his reform agenda and promises to do away with social sector schemes like MNREGA. The government, which was being perceived as a “suit boot ki sarkar”, has clearly taken a socialist turn.

Mr Modi’s last Budget clearly indicates that he is not in a mood to woo his core votebank, the middle class, anymore. The Budget’s tilt towards rural India has further fuelled speculation that Lok Sabha polls could be advanced and held with the Assembly elections scheduled for end of this year.

Speculation of early Lok Sabha polls also gained momentum with the BJP’s complete rout in its desert citadel - Rajasthan.

In a severe blow to the BJP and chief minister Vasundhara Raje, the party lost the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and suffered a humiliating defeat in the Mandalgarh Assembly berth.

The defeat has shocked the BJP and party spin doctors felt that the only way to retain the state is to make “Modiji the mascot yet again.” And this, they claim, can be done “only if we advance the Lok Sabha”. With Mr Modi’s popularity remaining intact, they say, people will vote for the BJP in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Same is the story in Madhya Pradesh where the Congress is rapidly gaining ground. “A stand-alone Assembly polls might just help Congress regain the state,” a senior BJP functionary claimed.

Tags: narendra modi, union budget 2018-19, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8, Nokia 5 price slashed in India

2

Twitter reacts to Union Budget 2018

3

Porn-themed malware hit 25 per cent of victims in 2017

4

Union Budget 2018: Increased import taxes to make mobile phones deerer

5

Shah Rukh has an interesting take on Aamir’s Secret Superstar success in China

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

From flowing gowns, head pieces and bright colours, Madrid Fashion Week showcased inspired Spanish collections. (Photos: AP)

Madrid Fashion Week showcases eclectic tones of hues and designs

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham