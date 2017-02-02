Union Budget 2017: A window to future, says PM Modi

The PM also used his Twitter handle to react on the budget.

New Delhi: Hailing Union Budget 2017-18 as a “budget for better India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the document focuses on fulfilling the “dreams” of every section” of the society. Asserting that the budget document presents the “future,” the Prime Minister also lauded finance minister Arun Jaitley for presenting a “good” budget.” While insisting that the budget will lay out a “roadmap for India’s development and positively impacts every section of society,” Mr Modi said it is a reflection of the development measures undertaken over the past two-and-a-half years and also the vision to carry forward the momentum in this direction.

The PM also used his Twitter handle to react on the budget. Using the hashtag #Budget ForBetterIndia, Mr Modi said the Budget “respects the honest taxpayer and paves the way for clean politics and political funding, which is strongly needed in a democracy.”

He also explained about the “future” and the meaning in each of its letters - ‘F’ for the farmer, ‘U’ for underprivileged, ‘T’ for transparency, technology upgradation, ‘U’ for urban rejuvenation and ‘R’ for rural development and ‘E’ for employment for youth, entrepreneurship and enhancement to give a push to new employment and boost to young entrepreneurs. The PM asserted that the budget reflects commitment to eliminate corruption and black money and provides for a comprehensive package of digital economy, which will reduce tax evasion and help control black money. Describing the reduction of tax for people with lower incomes as a “courageous step,” Mr Modi also referred to the provision on political funding as an important step to clean politics of corruption.

On the merger of the railway budget with the general budget, the PM said it will give an impetus to the transport sector’s growth.