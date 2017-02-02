The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 02, 2017 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, All India

Railway Budget’s 92-year-old journey comes to a halt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 6:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 6:54 am IST

Former railway minister Lalu Prasad was particularly harsh on merger of Railway Budget with the General Budget.

The practice of announcing new trains was stopped last year itself with the government focusing on improving rail finances.
 The practice of announcing new trains was stopped last year itself with the government focusing on improving rail finances.

New Delhi: The historic decision of merging the Railway Budget with the General Budget for the first time since it began in 1924 was apparently done to stop politicisation of the sector. However, the government’s contention was dismissed by the Opposition parties and former railway ministers, who questioned the rationale behind the move.

Traditionally, the railway ministers had used the Budget to announce new trains to connect places which were seen to be politically important for the then government. The practice of announcing new trains was stopped last year itself with the government focusing on improving rail finances.

Finance minister Arun Jaitely began his Budget speech on Wednesday by listing the merging of the General and Railway Budget as one of the three major reforms in the Budget document this time.

“The merger of the Railways Budget with the General Budget is a historic step. We have discontinued the colonial practice prevalent since 1924. This decision brings the Railways to the centre stage of government’s fiscal policy and would facilitate multi-modal transport planning between Railways, highways and inland waterways,” Mr Jaitely said.   

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu also said that it was just a “colonial practice” and no other country in the world had a separate Budget for the Railways.

“Railways’ functional autonomy will continue. It was legacy and nowhere Railways has a separate Budget. Now there will be an integrated approach to transportation, including rail, road, aviation and waterways.”

Mr Prabhu said the Railways will no longer pay dividends to the finance ministry after the merger and is thus likely to save Rs 9,500 crore.

Both the ministers highlighted the fact that the Railways would benefit from the merger and the decision will give a boost to the overall infrastructure sector.

A record plan outlay of Rs 1.31 lakh crore was announced against Rs 1.21 lakh crore planned for 2016-17.

The finance ministry will provide a gross budgetary support of Rs 55,000 crore to the railways in 2017-18. For the first time after the merger of the budgets, the railways will not be required to pay annual dividend of around Rs 9,000 crore to the finance ministry beginning 2017-18.

However, former railway ministers questioned the rationale behind the move arguing that it was the only means available to help the common man.

West Bengal chief minister and former railway minister Mamata Banerjee said: “The grand design to merge the Railway Budget with General Budget turned out to be a damp squib. This will damage the very core of the transport system”.

Former railway minister Lalu Prasad was particularly harsh on merger of Railway Budget with the General Budget.

“They have demolished the tradition of presentation of separate Rail Budget since Independence... What is the rationale of continuing with a Railway minister when he cannot present the budget of his ministry,” he said.

Both the leaders had during their time as railway minister announced a slew of trains to cater to their constituencies.

Tags: union budget 2017, rail budget 2017, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video game lets gamers change character's penis size

2

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

3

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's 'broken' thumb

4

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

5

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham