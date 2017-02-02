The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 03, 2017 | Last Update : 04:18 AM IST

India, All India

Kanpur building collapse: 7 dead, man, daughter pulled out alive

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 3:43 pm IST

The duo received minor injuries in the incident, in which total seven people were killed and 18 others were injured.

Army jawans carry out rescue and relief works after collapse of an under-construction building in Chakeri, Kanpur. (Photo: PTI)
 Army jawans carry out rescue and relief works after collapse of an under-construction building in Chakeri, Kanpur. (Photo: PTI)

Kanpur: A father-daughter duo was rescued alive from the debris of an under-construction building that had collapsed in Kanpur's Jajmau area on Wednesday, with police booking a local SP leader and a contractor for negligence.

Teams of army and NDRF this morning rescued the 9-year-old girl and her father from the building's debris. The duo received minor injuries in the incident, a senior official said, adding that total seven people were killed in the incident and 18 injured.

Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) OSD D D Verma last night complained to Chakeri Police that Mehtab Alam was getting the building illegally constructed and for which KDA had served him a notice on November 23, 2016, Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulhari said.

But as Alam did not reply to the notice, the said building was sealed by the KDA on December 26, last year. However, the construction was yesterday again started after illegally breaking the seal, he said quoting the complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was last night registered against Alam and his contractor under relevant sections of IPC including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Kulhari said.

Police on Thursday raided Alam's house but he was not found. Alam and his contractor both are absconding, he said.

Meanwhile, KDA Secretary Jaishree Bhoj has constituted a two-member team to probe the incident within seven days.

Two more bodies were recovered today at 11.30 AM. Two persons presumed to be dead yesterday are battling for life, Kanpur IG Zaki Ahmed said.

DIG Rajesh Modak had on Wednesday said that seven persons have died in the incident but the senior officer on Thursday clarified that two persons presumed to be dead are actually battling for their life.

Rescue and relief operations will continue on Thursday, the second day, also as over a dozen persons are suspected to be trapped under the debris, the SSP said.

Kulhari said the NDRF team is not being able to use JCB and other heavy machineries to remove the debris as it is suspected that many more people could be trapped under it.

Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur, Ramayan Prasad said the number of injured in the incident has increased to 18, four of them critically. He informed that a team of doctors is deployed at the mishap spot.

He said out of the five dead, four are men and one woman and the bodies have been kept in Ursula hospital and Health hospital. The two bodies recovered today have not been sent to mortuary yet.

At least seven labourers were killed after top floors of the seven-storey under-construction building started falling on Wednesday in Kanpur.

Tags: kanpur building collapse, rescue operation, victims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

2

Watch: Varun and Alia's unmissable chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

3

Pakistan lifts ban on Indian films with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

4

Women's Zika vaccine unlikely before 2020, says WHO

5

Why Facebook keeps pushing you to go 'live' with video

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham