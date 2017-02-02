K'taka: Teen dies after mishap as bystanders clicked photos

The 18-year-old victim was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete.

The crowd wasted around 25 minutes clicking pictures and videos of the victim (Photo: Screengrab)

Koppal: In yet another incident of public apathy, an 18-year-old boy succumbed to injuries following a road accident in Karnataka's Koppal as onlookers clicked pictures of the bleeding victim instead of helping him.

In the incident caught on camera, the boy lay bleeding in agonising pain for about 25 minutes before he was rushed to a hospital nearby.

The video footage that has now gone viral shows the victim lying in a pool of blood crying for help, while someone gives him water.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Anwar Ali was cycling to the market where he worked, police said on Wednesday.

He was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete.

They said Ali who was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm, Ali's brother Riaz said, ".. no one came to his help, they were making video and clicking pictures. If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved. More than 15 to 20 minutes were wasted there (sic)."

Police have registered a case in this connection. A person who claims to be an eyewitness to the accident said, "People at the spot were shocked and did not know how to help him as the victim was severely injured and was bleeding profusely."

Locals complain that the spot where the incident took place is an accident prone area and authorities have not taken action despite repeated incidents there.

Recently, in a similar incident, a 38-year-old police officer deprived of timely medical help by onlookers succumbed to injuries following an accident in Mysuru.

Karnataka has a Good Samaritan law to protect those who provide aid to accident victims.