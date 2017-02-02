The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka: Teen dies after mishap as bystanders clicked photos

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

The 18-year-old victim was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete.

The crowd wasted around 25 minutes clicking pictures and videos of the victim (Photo: Screengrab)
 The crowd wasted around 25 minutes clicking pictures and videos of the victim (Photo: Screengrab)

 

Koppal: In yet another incident of public apathy, an 18-year-old boy succumbed to injuries following a road accident in Karnataka's Koppal as onlookers clicked pictures of the bleeding victim instead of helping him.

In the incident caught on camera, the boy lay bleeding in agonising pain for about 25 minutes before he was rushed to a hospital nearby.

The video footage that has now gone viral shows the victim lying in a pool of blood crying for help, while someone gives him water.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Anwar Ali was cycling to the market where he worked, police said on Wednesday.

He was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete.

They said Ali who was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm, Ali's brother Riaz said, ".. no one came to his help, they were making video and clicking pictures. If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved. More than 15 to 20 minutes were wasted there (sic)."

Police have registered a case in this connection. A person who claims to be an eyewitness to the accident said, "People at the spot were shocked and did not know how to help him as the victim was severely injured and was bleeding profusely."

Locals complain that the spot where the incident took place is an accident prone area and authorities have not taken action despite repeated incidents there.

Recently, in a similar incident, a 38-year-old police officer deprived of timely medical help by onlookers succumbed to injuries following an accident in Mysuru.

Karnataka has a Good Samaritan law to protect those who provide aid to accident victims.

Tags: public apathy, teen dies
Location: India, Karnataka, Bellary

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Varun and Alia's unmissable chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

2

Women's Zika vaccine unlikely before 2020, says WHO

3

Why Facebook keeps pushing you to go 'live' with video

4

Video game lets gamers change character's penis size

5

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham