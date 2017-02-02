The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 02, 2017 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, All India

Bastar IG accused of threatening activists, calling them 'dogs' goes on leave

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 1:07 pm IST

Activists and lawyers Bastar claimed that they have received abusive messages from Kalluri, who said they should be ‘stoned out of bastar’.

SRP Kalluri, the Inspector General of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh (centre). (Photo: PTI)
 SRP Kalluri, the Inspector General of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh (centre). (Photo: PTI)

Bastar: SRP Kalluri, the Inspector General of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, who was accused of threatening activists in the region and sending them abusive text messages, has gone on medical leave, according to NDTV.

The unruly behaviour of Kalluri came to light after residents in Pandripani village of the district asked activist Bela Bhatia to vacate her house earlier this month.

Activists and lawyers in the district had then claimed that they have received abusive messages from Kalluri, who called them ‘dogs’ and said they should be ‘stoned out of bastar’.

Activists had claimed that they were sent the abusive messages because they asked Kalluri to intervene in Bela Bhatia’s case, who has been working to expose alleged abuse in the district by security forces.

Bhatia was allegedly threatened by a mob of men who asked her to vacate immediately, failing which they will set the house ablaze. Activists claimed that the men who intimidated Bhatia had the backing of the police and of Kalluri who has a controversial record.

In a message to Kalluri this Tuesday, Sandeep Singh, an activist wrote "This can't go (on for) long. You are not above the constitution. Don't sell your conscience for money."

Singh had claimed that he received a response from Kalluri that said, "Maoists and their dogs like you will be stoned out of Bastar. Beware."

Bhatia was among a group of people who had accompanied a National Human Rights Commission team to villages of Bijapur two days ago to record the statements of alleged rape victims.

Early this month, the NHRC had sent a notice to the state government over alleged rape, sexual and physical assault of 16 women by the state police personnel in Bastar division (in October 2015 and January 2016), observing that the government is "vicariously liable" for it.

Tags: bastar, bela bhatia, activists, srp kalluri
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Varun and Alia's unmissable chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

2

Women's Zika vaccine unlikely before 2020, says WHO

3

Why Facebook keeps pushing you to go 'live' with video

4

Video game lets gamers change character's penis size

5

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham