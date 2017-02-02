The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

India, All India

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley rolls out slew of education reforms

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2017, 4:10 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2017, 5:32 am IST

Access to SWAYAM would be widened by linkage with DTH channels, dedicated to education, says Arun Jaitley.

This newspaper was the first to report on January 29 that government plans to unveil a unified examination body for higher education sector.
 This newspaper was the first to report on January 29 that government plans to unveil a unified examination body for higher education sector.

New Delhi: The government unleashed measures to revamp the country’s education system, including setting up of a National Testing Agency to conduct all entrance examinations for higher education institutions.

This newspaper was the first to report on January 29 that government plans to unveil a unified examination body for higher education sector. Asserting that quality of education will energise the youth, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government proposes to establish a National Testing Agency as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation to conduct all entrance examinations for higher education institutions.

This would free CBSE, AICTE and other premier institutions from these administrative responsibilities so that they can focus more on academics, he said. “We have proposed to introduce a system of measuring annual learning outcomes in our schools. Emphasis will be given on science education and flexibility in curriculum to promote creativity through local, innovative content,” Mr Jaitley said.

The government also proposes to create an innovative fund for secondary education for ensuring universal access, gender parity and quality improvement. He said that the government proposes to leverage information technology and launch SWAYAM Platform with at least 350 online courses which will enable students to virtually attend the courses taught by the best faculty.

Access to SWAYAM would be widened by linkage with DTH channels, dedicated to education, Mr Jaitley said. “In higher education, the government will undertake reforms in the UGC. Good quality institutions would be enabled to have greater administrative and academic autonomy,” the finance minister said. Meanwhile, Union minister of human resource development Prakash Javadekar hailed the Budget as “revolutionary” and referred to it as a Budegt for “Better India”. “This is a revolutionary Budget, a Budget which is development-oriented, Budget which honours honest tax payers #BudgetForBetterIndia,” he tweeted.

In Focus

  • 62 new Navodaya Vidyalayas will come up.
  • Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to focus on quality of education.
  • Regulatory architecture to be provided to 10 public and 10 private institutions to emerge as world-class Teaching and Research Institutisons.
  • Higher education financing agency to be set-up with initial capital base of Rs 1,000 crore.
  • Digital depository for school leaving certificates, college degrees, academic awards and marksheets to be set up.
Tags: arun jaitley, union budget 2017, national testing agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video game lets gamers change character's penis size

2

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

3

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's 'broken' thumb

4

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

5

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham