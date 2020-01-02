Focus on China front more, says new Army Chief

He said India has land borders with two major nations, and both were equally important.

New Delhi: The new Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Wednesday said India now needs to pay more attention to the China front, and asserted that military capabilities will be bolstered all along the northeastern frontier. He also expressed the hope that maintaining peace and tranquillity on India’s border with China will lead to an “eventual solution” to the boundary dispute.

Gen. Naravane also said special attention will be paid to human rights. He said India has land borders with two major nations, and both were equally important.

“While we have been giving attention in the past to our western front (Pakistan border), the northern front also now requires an equal amount of attention. It is in that context that we are now going in for capability development and enhancement of our capacities even in our northern border, which includes northeastern parts of our country,” said Gen. Naravane.

He pointed out that India has a Line of Actual Control with China and the border question was yet to be settled. “However, we have made a lot of progress in

maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders,” he said. “I am sure the situation will prevail. And by maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, we will be able to set the stage for an eventual solution,” he said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as southern Tibet, while India contests it.

Gen. Naravane said development will happen only when the borders of the country are secure. He said his priority will be to keep the Army ever-ready to meet any challenge.

He also said the armed forces were ready to deal with any security challenge facing the nation. “I am assuring the people of the country the armed forces are fully prepared to keep the country secure. We will not allow any harm to come to the country. We are fully alert round-the-clock. Our forces are capable of dealing with any challenge,” Gen. Naravane added.