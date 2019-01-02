The Asian Age | News

Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie move SC seeking review of Rafale order

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2019, 12:09 pm IST

They claim order 'relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the govt in unsigned note given in sealed cover' to SC.

Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan ask Supreme Court to review December 14 verdict dismissing all PILs alleging irregularities in procurement of 36 Rafale jets. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan ask Supreme Court to review December 14 verdict dismissing all PILs alleging irregularities in procurement of 36 Rafale jets. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of its December 14 verdict dismissing all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

In their review plea, they alleged that the judgment "relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover" to the apex court.

They have also sought that the plea be heard in an open court.

In a major relief to the government, the apex court had on December 14 dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal.

In its ruling, the top court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France, thereby clearing the central government which has been repeatedly accused by the Congress of corruption.

Tags: yashwant sinha, arun shourie, supreme court, rafale verdict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

