The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, All India

Snag in water pumps as Navy, NDRF resume ops

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 2, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2019, 1:11 am IST

Meanwhile, state government officials also released the names of 15 miners trapped inside a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine.

(Photo: File | PTI)
 (Photo: File | PTI)

Guwahati: The Indian Navy divers on Tuesday resumed the search operation with the help of NDRF personnel but it was delayed after the high-powered pumps encountered technical snags in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

Informing that there were some technical problems with the machines and the rescue operation was affected, the spokesperson for rescue operation R Susngi told reporters that depth of shaft is over 370 feet and currently the water level inside the vertical shaft is at about 161 feet.

“Odisha Fire Service is trying its best to run the machine and insert pumps inside to take out the water and check the water level in the main shaft,” he said adding that the navy diving team along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers went inside the main shaft and are jointly operating on a strategy that has been planned.

Odisha Fire Service and NRDF teams were able to dewater from the old shaft that lays few yards below the main shaft after replacement of new cable, box and accessories purchased by district administration. The volume of water pumped will be measured after a few hours, official said.

Meanwhile, state government officials also released the names of 15 miners trapped inside a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district since December 13 after water from a nearby river gushed in, puncturing the mine wall. Names of trapped miners are Omor Ali, Mezamur Islam, Mominul Islam, Shirapat Ali, Mozid Sk, Raziul Islam, Abdul Kalam SK Abdul (all from West Garo Hills), Chal Dkhar, Iong Dkhar,  Nilam Dkhar (From East Jaintia Hills) Amir Hussain, Munirul Islam, Saiar Islam, (from Assam’s Chirang district) Samsul Haque (from Nalbari Assam) and Assh Bahadur Limbu, (Karbi Anglong, Assam).

The official said that out of the 15 people stuck in the rat hole mine, five are from Assam and ten, including three from East Jaintia Hill, belong to Meghalaya. (EOM)

Tags: indian navy, meghalaya mine rescue operations

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham