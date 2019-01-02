The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, All India

Modi’s schemes highlight of 2019 govt calendar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Jan 2, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2019, 1:12 am IST

Interestingly, there is no special mention of dates on which demonetisation and GST were rolled out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With Lok Sabha polls just months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marked the official Government of India calendar for 2019 with important dates of his policy announcements. The soon-to-be-unveiled calendar has — for the first time — highlighted important dates and milestones related to policies and welfare measures announced by the BJP government in the past five years.

With farmers’ welfare high on the government’s mind — after the BJP’s recent wipe out in rural Assembly segments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh —January 13 is the first mention in calendar as the Modi government commemorates the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

The next mention is of Start Up India on January 16. Another farmer welfare measure highlighted in the calender is the Soil Health Card, marked on February 19. An important measure that affected the Armed Forces, One Rank One Pension, flaunted as one of the major acheivements of the Modi government, finds a mention on November 7. Other important dates highlighted in the calendar are Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samridhi Yojna (January 22), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Urban

Mission (February 21), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (April 8), Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojna (May 1), Atal Pension Yojna (May 9), Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojna and Digital India (both July 1), Jan Dhan Yojna (August 28), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (October 2), Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojna (October 28), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (November 20) and Bhim App (December 30).

Interestingly, there is no special mention of dates on which demonetisation and GST were rolled out.

Each page depicts scenes from the everyday life that have been touched by the government’s policies. January focuses on “Ensuring ease of living of all citizens” and lists the welfare measures of the Modi government which has directly impacted them.

A comparison with the Manmohan Singh government’s tenure is also offered with  punch lines like “inflation fell from a double digit in 2010-14 to record low in the last four years”, “medicines made affordable through a nationwide network of 4,000 Jan Aushadhi stores” and “income tax  exemption limit raised, tax rate reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for income between `2.5 lakh-`5 lakh”.

February depicts the initiatives taken by the Modi government for the farming sector, March for ensuring women empowerment, June for rise of India on the global stage and December for encouraging entrepreneurship in small businesses, other months also have examples of these policies on respective pages.

Each page also carries a quote from the Prime Minister along with his picture. Each page also carries a logo and message commemorating 150 years celebrating the Mahatma, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

“Till now only gazetted and national holidays were marked on the annual calender,” sources said.

The calendar can also be downloaded from “government of India Calender App”.   

Meanwhile, this year the Press Information Bureau is expected to finish the task of issuing accreditation cards to journalists ahead of schedule. Sources stated that the process is expected to begin this week and end by January 15.

Tags: pradhan mantri fasal bima yojna, start up india, soil health card

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham