The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, All India

2 women below 50 enter Sabarimala in a first, temple shuts for 'purification'

ANI
Published : Jan 2, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2019, 11:06 am IST

Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered temple and offered prayers at around 3:45 am on Wednesday.

The two women had attempted to visit Lord Ayappa temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests. (Photo: File)
 The two women had attempted to visit Lord Ayappa temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: Two women devotees, below the age of 50 years, have entered the renowned Sabarimala temple in Kerala for the first time, months after the Supreme Court overturned a ban on the entry of females of menstrual age (10 to 50 years) from visiting the shrine.

The two women from Kerala, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered the temple premises and offered prayers at around 3:45 am on Wednesday. They were accompanied by police personnel.

 

 

The two women had attempted to visit Lord Ayappa temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests.

The top court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women in the barred age group on September 28 last year.

Despite the apex court's ruling on the matter, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine, but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

Tags: sabarimala issue, women enter sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Google wins US approval for radar-based hand motion sensor

2

NASA spacecraft survives risky encounter with faraway world

3

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

4

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

5

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham