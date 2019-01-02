The Asian Age | News

Can’t wait ‘till eternity’ for order on Ram Temple: VHP to BJP

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2019
VHP's comment came day after PM Modi said decision on ordinance on Ram temple can happen only after judicial process is over.

'The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing way for construction of grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi now,' VHP's Alok Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said Hindus cannot wait "till eternity" for the court's decision on Ram Temple and asserted that the only way forward is to enact legislation for its construction.

The VHP's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that any decision on an ordinance on Ram temple can happen only after the completion of the judicial process but stressed the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfill its responsibility.

The VHP, considering the overall situation, continues to be of the firm view that the Hindu society cannot be expected to wait till eternity for a court decision, VHP international working president Alok Kumar told reporters.

"The only appropriate way forward is to enact legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi now," he added.

PM Modi's comments on Tuesday had come amidst heightened demands by Hindutva organisations, including the RSS, for an ordinance for early construction of the temple in Ayodhya

