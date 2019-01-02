Ex-JD(U) MLA who fired in air during New Year party injuring woman detained

A pistol was recovered from Raju Singh's possession, police said, adding that Singh was being brought to Delhi.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained former JD(U) legislator Raju Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur for allegedly firing celebratory gunshots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, which injured a woman.

A pistol was recovered from his possession, officials said, adding that Singh was being brought to Delhi.

The police earlier seized two rifles and 800 bullets from Singh's farmhouse in Vasant Kunj, a senior police official said.

Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, alerted the police about the injury to the woman's head allegedly from gun firing, officials said.

In his complaint, the victim's husband alleged they were in the farmhouse on Monday night to celebrate the New Year along with friends. At around 12 am, two-three rounds were reportedly fired by Raju Singh, the senior police officer said.

Immediately, the man noticed his wife had fallen down and was bleeding, he said.

Gupta was taken to the hospital where she was receiving treatment, he added.

A case was registered against Raju Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, a senior police officer said.

The officer said the accused has five cases registered against him. His wife is a former Member of Legislative Council from Bihar. The farmhouse is owned by Raju Singh's mother where he lives with his family.