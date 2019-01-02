‘Desperate move by Congress to fabricate facts’: Parrikar on ‘Rafale tape’

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane terms the audio clip played by Congress 'doctored', seeks probe.

This comes after release of recorded conversation in which Rane says that during Goa cabinet meeting, Parrikar stated he had ‘all documents’ relating to Rafale deal lying in his bedroom. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Reacting to the allegation mounted against him, CM Parrikar said in a tweet, "The audio clip released by the Congress party is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the recent Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal. No such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting.”

Earlier in the day, Congress came out with an audio clip of a purported conversation between Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and another person in which the minister says that during a Goa cabinet meeting last week, Parrikar stated he had "an entire file and all documents" relating to the Rafale deal lying in his bedroom. They also raised the question as to why the joint parliamentary committee probe was not being ordered.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surejwala quoted Rane as saying, "The chief minister made a very interesting statement, that I have all the information of Rafale in my bedroom....that's means he is holding them to ransom. He said it is in my bedroom here only in my flat, each and every document on Rafale."

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane has termed an audio clip, cited by the Congress to attack the Centre on the Rafale issue, as "doctored" and told BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday that he has asked the state government to order an inquiry into the matter.

In a letter to Shah, Rane said he never had any conversation with anyone on this Rafale issue.

According to BJP sources, Rane has said that "I have also sent a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar asking for an immediate police inquiry and criminal investigation to expose the mischievous elements."

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In his letter to Shah, Rane also said,"...this is a doctored audio and have never had any discussion with this regard on this subject with anyone." "I would like to...inform the chief minister that there is someone playing mischief and there should be inquiry in this matter and such mischievous elements need to be brought to the books," Rane said in the letter to Parrikar.

In his letter to Parrikar, Rane has sought a thorough probe into the matter to bring the accused to the book.

Parrikar was the defence minister when the Rafale deal was signed between India and France for purchase of fighter aircraft.

On December 14 last year, the apex court had dismissed all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.