The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, All India

31 lakh left out of Assam NRC register claims

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 2, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2019, 1:12 am IST

The NRC is being updated based on March 24, 1971 as the cutoff date.

Women queue up to verify their names in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens at Morigoan. (Photo: PTI)
 Women queue up to verify their names in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens at Morigoan. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: About 31 lakh people out of the 40 lakh left out in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have submitted claims for the inclusion of their names in the National Register of Citizens in Assam. Saying the NRC authorities had also got objections against 2.6 lakh names included in the NRC’s final draft, sources in the NRC offices said the authorities would start issuing notices over all the claims and objections from January 31 to verify the documents.

Pointing out that the NRC authorities will start the process of verification of claims and objections from February 15, the sources said a majority of the objections were submitted in the past few days. The deadline for filing claims and objections ended on December 31.

The NRC is being updated based on March 24, 1971 as the cutoff date. This means foreigners who had migrated to India illegally after the NRC cutoff date will be regarded as illegal immigrants.

Admitting that the biggest challenge facing the NRC authorities is to keep track of the nine lakh people who had failed to file claims, the sources said neither the Union home ministry nor the state government had taken any decision on the fate of these people.

Saying that the pace of filing claims and objections had gathered momentum only in the last two weeks, the sources said the Centre’srecent removal of a clause which said documents obtained after August 31, 2015 were inadmissible to file claims is said to have led to the fast flow of applications over the past fortnight.

The window for 40.07 lakh of 3.29 crore applicants excluded from the complete draft had opened on September 25. However, the Supreme Court, which is monitoring the exercise, extended the last day for submission of claims and objections from December 15 to December 31 after the Assam government had said the panchayat election, held on December 5 and 9, had robbed people and officials of precious time.

Tags: national register of citizens, assam nrc

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham