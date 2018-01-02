The Asian Age | News

Soldiers ought to die, says BJP MP; apologises later

ANI
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 11:35 am IST

The BJP parliamentarian from Rampur, earlier in the day, sparked a controversy while saying that soldiers ought to die.

 BJP MP, Nepal Singh said, 'I didn't intend to disrespect the army. I am saddened. I apologise for my statement but it didn't say anything like this. I had said that scientists are trying to invent such a device, which can avert the bullet so that soldier can be protected.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nepal Singh on Tuesday tendered apology for his statement on army jawans while saying, it was misinterpreted.

"I didn't intend to disrespect the army. I am saddened. I apologise for my statement but it didn't say anything like this. I had said that scientists are trying to invent such a device, which can avert the bullet so that soldier can be protected," he told ANI.

Earlier while speaking over recent deaths of Indian Army soldiers in Pakistan ceasefire violations and recent terror attack at a CRPF camp, the BJP MP said, "Ye to roz marenge Army mein, koi aisa desh hai jahan army ka aadmi na marta ho jhagde mein? Gaon mein bhi jhagda hota hai to ek na ek to ghaayal hoga hi! Koi aisi device batao, jisse aadmi na mare? Aisi cheez batao ki goli kaam na kare, use karwa dein. (They will die every day in the Army. Is there any country whose soldiers do not die while fighting? Even in villages if there is a scuffle, at least one person will get hurt. Name a device from which people do not die? Tell one such thing which can stop the bullet)."

