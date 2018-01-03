The Asian Age | News

Rajasthan: 2 foreign tourists jump off moving train, 1 dead

PTI
Both the tourists jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express after finding that they had boarded a wrong train.

Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train. (Representational Image)
 Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A 54-year-old Dutch tourist died on Tuesday after he jumped off a moving train in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district after realising that he had boarded a wrong train, police said.

Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain jumped off the moving New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express soon after it left the platform after finding that they had boarded a wrong train, they said.

Johannes suffered fatal head injuries, SHO GRP, Sawai Madhopur, Giga Ram said, adding his British friend was unhurt.

Both the tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur on Monday and had to catch a train for Agra but mistakenly boarded a train for New Delhi.

The matter has been registered and the body kept in a mortuary for post mortem, he added.

Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

