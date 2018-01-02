The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

India, All India

Proposed US Bill on H-1B visa has 'onerous conditions', cautions Nasscom

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 10:48 am IST

The bill has been passed by the House Judiciary Committee and is now headed for the US senate.

Nasscom said it has flagged its concerns around visa related issues in the US with the senators, Congressmen and the administration, and will engage further in a dialogue over the next few weeks over the proposed legislation. (Photo: File)
 Nasscom said it has flagged its concerns around visa related issues in the US with the senators, Congressmen and the administration, and will engage further in a dialogue over the next few weeks over the proposed legislation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The proposed US Bill -- Protect and Grow American Jobs -- is riddled with "onerous conditions" and places "unprecedented obligations" on both Indian IT companies and clients using H-1B visas, software body Nasscom has cautioned.

Nasscom said it has flagged its concerns around visa related issues in the US with the senators, Congressmen and the administration, and will engage further in a dialogue over the next few weeks over the proposed legislation.

The bill proposes new restrictions to prevent abuse and misuse of H-1B visas. It tightens the definition of visa dependent companies, and imposes fresh restrictions in terms of minimum salary and movement of talent.

Apart from prescribing higher minimum wages, the bill places the onus on clients that they will certify that the visa holder is not displacing an existing employee for a tenure of 5-6 years.

"That formulation has conditions which are extremely onerous and makes it very difficult for people to not just get the visa but also on how they can be used," R Chandrashekhar, President, National Association for Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) told PTI.

The bill has been passed by the House Judiciary Committee and is now headed for the US senate.

"We do not know the exact timeline but we have been told it will come up early 2018," he said.

Chandrashekhar said another "extreme concern" is that "in the name of protecting American jobs, this has been applied only to the so called visa-dependent companies that translate to Indian companies".

"There is no doubt we have been seeing an increasingly negative environment and this is a part of the protectionist, anti-globalisation trend," he said referring to a slew of measures taken by the US in the recent past, including increased visa scrutiny, premium visa processing being put on hold for a few months etc.

Chandrashekhar also pointed out that the use of visas by Indian IT firms has fallen by 50 per cent in the last two years and that the number now stands below 10,000.

"It is below 10,000, which is a minuscule fraction of 85,000 visas (H-1B visas) issued every year... how such onerous restrictions on 12-15 per cent of the visas that are being issued protect American workers, certainly defies logic," he said.

Chandrashekhar explained that the Bill proposes to raise the minimum wage substantially to about USD 100,000 if the company has to be exempted from the labour certification requirements.

Also, the client deploying the H-1B visa worker will have to certify that no American worker will be displaced for the 5-6 year period.

Further, the software services provider will have to notify the US authorities if the client has displaced a worker, an obligation that is unprecedented, he said.

Chandrashekhar added that many of these changes were "emotive and political" rather than being based on "economic arguments".

He said that Nasscom has shared its concerns with both Indian and the US governments.

"...We will probably be having further interaction in next few months. In next couple of months, we expect to have interactions once again with the US authorities," he added.

Tags: h-1b visa, h-1b visa crisis, us bill, us bill on h-1b visa, nasscom
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

No more chocolates as cacao plant may soon go extinct

2

Nokia 3310 4G expected to run Android-based YunOS

3

Sugary drinks may result in poorer memory: Studies

4

Prabhas opens up on emotional moment watching debut film with mother, sister

5

Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T released in Beta

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham