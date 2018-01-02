The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

India, All India

Naveen Patnaik will win state polls again, say astrologers

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 4:23 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 4:26 am IST

There is less possibility to witness a big change in the politics in Odisha, they predicted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Despite Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik facing scathing criticism from the BJP and Congress on corruption issues, astrologers in the state have predicted good time ahead for him. They have even predicted a consecutive fifth term for the bachelor chief minister.

According to the astrologers, the Odisha CM would continue to rule the state despite adversities, challenges, tussles, allegations and counter attacks by the Opposition parties.

There is less possibility to witness a big change in the politics in Odisha, they predicted.

Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is most likely to be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in 2019, - will also not face any trouble in the year 2018, they said.

Although, the opposition parties may emerge as stronger, there will be no change in government machinery both in Odisha and Centre.

The astrologers predicted that there will be no change in the government in Odisha and Centre if the elections will be held this year or next year. Hence, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naveen Patnaik government will continue to rule the Centre and state, respectively. Pandit Acharya also predicted reshuffle in the state council of ministers in 2018.

Tags: naveen patnaik, dharmendra pradhan
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are places you must visit in 2018

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage won’t last, claims psychic

3

You need this Pakistani smart helmet to stay safe on the streets

4

Xiaomi rolls out Android Oreo for Mi A1 on New Year eve

5

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham