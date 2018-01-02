Naveen Patnaik will win state polls again, say astrologers

There is less possibility to witness a big change in the politics in Odisha, they predicted.

Bhubaneswar: Despite Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik facing scathing criticism from the BJP and Congress on corruption issues, astrologers in the state have predicted good time ahead for him. They have even predicted a consecutive fifth term for the bachelor chief minister.

According to the astrologers, the Odisha CM would continue to rule the state despite adversities, challenges, tussles, allegations and counter attacks by the Opposition parties.

Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is most likely to be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in 2019, - will also not face any trouble in the year 2018, they said.

Although, the opposition parties may emerge as stronger, there will be no change in government machinery both in Odisha and Centre.

The astrologers predicted that there will be no change in the government in Odisha and Centre if the elections will be held this year or next year. Hence, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naveen Patnaik government will continue to rule the Centre and state, respectively. Pandit Acharya also predicted reshuffle in the state council of ministers in 2018.