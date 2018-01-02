Govt to bring new welfare scheme for troops: Rajnath Singh

Singh also had personal interaction with the troops working in harsh conditions at the high altitude.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh meets ITBP personnel on the occasion of the New Year celebrations in Uttarkashi on Sunday. Director general of ITBP R.K. Pachnanda is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has assured all possible help to the security forces in providing better infrastructure and facilities. While celebrating the New Year with ITBP troops at the high-altitude Nelong Border outpost (BOP) in Uttarakhand, the home minister also said the government will bring in new welfare schemes for the security personnel and try to clear any pending proposals of the Central paramilitary forces.

During his visit to the forward areas along the Indo-China border, Mr Singh also had personal interaction with the troops working in harsh conditions at the high altitude. While appreciating the efforts of the “Himveers”, Mr Singh said the security forces were working with high morale and that the home ministry was aware of the invaluable services rendered by the ITBP personnel to the nation. During the trip, Mr Singh was accompanied by R.K. Pachnanda, DG ITBP, and other senior officers.

On Sunday, the home minister met the families of ITBP troops residing in the family quarters of the unit premises at Matli, Uttarkashi, and greeted them on the eve of the New Year. This is the first-ever visit by the home minister to Nelong Valley.

Earlier in September-October last year, Mr Singh had visited Mana, Lapthal and Rimkhim BOPs besides various other formations of ITBP, Mountaineering and Skiing Institute at Auli near Joshimath and Gauchar and had celebrated Duseherra with ITBP jawans.

These visits by the home minister along the Indo-China border assume significance in view of the regular attempts by the Chinese forces to transgress into Indian territory, particularly after the stand-off in Doklam.