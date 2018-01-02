The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

India, All India

Govt to bring new welfare scheme for troops: Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 4:03 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 4:06 am IST

Singh also had personal interaction with the troops working in harsh conditions at the high altitude.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh meets ITBP personnel on the occasion of the New Year celebrations in Uttarkashi on Sunday. Director general of ITBP R.K. Pachnanda is also seen. (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Rajnath Singh meets ITBP personnel on the occasion of the New Year celebrations in Uttarkashi on Sunday. Director general of ITBP R.K. Pachnanda is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh has assured all possible help to the security forces in providing better infrastructure and facilities. While celebrating the New Year with ITBP troops at the high-altitude Nelong Border outpost (BOP) in Uttarakhand, the home minister also said the government will bring in new welfare schemes for the security personnel and try to clear any pending proposals of the Central paramilitary forces.

During his visit to the forward areas along the Indo-China border, Mr Singh also had personal interaction with the troops working in harsh conditions at the high altitude. While appreciating the efforts of the “Himveers”, Mr Singh said the security forces were working with high morale and that the home ministry was aware of the invaluable services rendered by the ITBP personnel to the nation. During the trip, Mr Singh was accompanied by R.K. Pachnanda, DG ITBP, and other senior officers.

On Sunday, the home minister met the families of ITBP troops residing in the family quarters of the unit premises at Matli, Uttarkashi, and greeted them on the eve of the New Year. This is the first-ever visit by the home minister to Nelong Valley.

Earlier in September-October last year, Mr Singh had visited Mana, Lapthal and Rimkhim BOPs besides various other formations of ITBP, Mountaineering and Skiing Institute at Auli near Joshimath and Gauchar and had celebrated Duseherra with ITBP jawans.

These visits by the home minister along the Indo-China border assume significance in view of the regular attempts by the Chinese forces to transgress into Indian territory, particularly after the stand-off in Doklam.

Tags: rajnath singh, indo-china border, itbp troops
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are places you must visit in 2018

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage won’t last, claims psychic

3

You need this Pakistani smart helmet to stay safe on the streets

4

Xiaomi rolls out Android Oreo for Mi A1 on New Year eve

5

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham