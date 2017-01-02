Lalu Yadav’s elder son plays Krishna on New Year

Yadav is an ardent follower of Lord Krishna and is often seen applying long sandal mark on his forehead.

Patna: Bihar health minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday surprised everyone by his unique style of celebrating the New Year — by playing flute and dressing up like Lord Krishna with a cow in the backdrop.

“I have been asked to wear this on the New Year by one of Krishna’s devotees,” he said.

Describing himself a descendant of Lord Krishna, Mr Yadav said the turban with a peacock feather and the flute was presented to him by one of Lord Krishna’s devotee’s during his recent visit to Vrindavan, and that he requested him to wear it on the first day of the New Year.

Mr Yadav is an ardent follower of Lord Krishna and is often seen applying long sandal mark on his forehead.

“I couldn’t refuse the request, but this is not the first time I have done this. I had played flute in my Assembly constituency during Janmashtami also. I am proud to say that I am Yaduvansh like Lord Krishna and with his blessing, I can play flute like him,” said the state health minister.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was on a pilgrimage to Vrindavan in Mathura recently, had also courted a controversy by urging the Centre to impose a ban on cow slaughter on the lines of the Central government’s demonetisation initiative.