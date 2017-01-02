Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

Jharkhand: Lalmatia colliery mishap toll rises to 18

Two more machines were also recovered, said officials. The rescue operation is still underway.

An excavator machine at work during the rescue operations at a coal mine, where several workers were trapped, in Godda, Jharkhand on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Godda: With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, the death toll climbed to 18 in the coal mine collapse at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Godda district.

R R Mishra, officiating CMD of ECL, a Coal India subsidiary, on Sunday said, "Two more bodies were recovered today. So in total 18 bodies have been recovered so far."

He further added that rescue operation is still under way as the fog is thinner now than in the morning, he said.

Mishra said two more machines have been recovered on Sunday.

"In total, so far 18 machines have been recovered," he added. Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service, he said.

On Saturday, Mishra had said that since there was a lot of debris, the rescue operation would be carried out in a systematic manner so as to prevent aggravating the situation.

Danger zones have been declared around the place of incidents to restrict the entry of people there. Moreover, police and CISF officials have been stationed to restrict entry of people in the danger zone, he had said.

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), the consultancy arm of Coal India Ltd, has deployed magneto meters along with imaging system for locating magnetic and conductive material up to a depth of 80 meters, the statement said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 PM on December 29 when a massive mound of earth came crashing down on excavators at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), the worst such disaster in over a decade.

The rescue operations was launched immediately after the incident.

Senior officials of Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) had arrived at the site and launched an inquiry into the incident.

Thirteen excavators and dump trucks which were swamped under the debris were recovered.

