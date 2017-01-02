Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 02:12 AM IST

Govt again asks for access to Jadhav, Ansari in Pakistan prison

Published : Jan 2, 2017
Updated : Jan 2, 2017, 1:20 am IST

Mr Jadhav has been accused by Pakistan of planning “subversive activities” in the country.

New Delhi: India has renewed its demand with Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested on charges of espionage, and Nehal Ansari, who was caught for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan apparently to meet a girl he had befriended online.

India on Sunday called for consular access to the two after it exchanged with Pakistan the lists of their citizens including civil prisoners and fishermen languishing in each other’s jails as per provisions of the bilateral Consular Access agreement.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to address on “priority” with Pakistan the humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

“In this context, we await from Pakistan confirmation of nationality of those in India’s custody who are otherwise eligible for release and repatriation. We also await consular access to those Indian nationals in Pakistan’s custody for whom it has so far not been provided including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Pakistani security forces had arrested Mr Jadhav from Balochistan in March and alleged that he was a serving officer in the Indian Navy and deputed to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Mr Jadhav has been accused by Pakistan of planning “subversive activities” in the country.

India has acknowledged that Mr Jadhav had served with the Navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

Mr Ansari, a Mumbai resident, had crossed over illegally to Pakistan from Afghanistan in 2012 reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online and then went missing. He was later arrested and tried by a Pakistani military court, which pronounced him guilty of espionage.

The agreement on Consular Access, signed on 21 May 2008, provides that a comprehensive list of nationals of each country lodged in other country’s jails has to be exchanged twice each year.

