Hyderabad gangrape: Lawyers say won’t fight for accused

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar Bar Association has unanimously resolved not to appear for the accused in the Dr P. Priyanka Reddy case. The association condemned the incident on Saturday, and said the four accused did not deserve legal aid.

This decision came even as several cities across the nation mourned Dr Priyanka Reddy, and protests broke out in TS and AP demanding justice for the victim and death to the accused on Saturday.

Protests and candlelight rallies were held at Mumbai, Delhi and other prominent cities and towns across the country.

Scores of people of all age groups came on to the roads in several parts of the Telugu states holding placards and banners with slogans like ‘Hang the accused’ and ‘We want justice for Priyanka’.